Japan - Floods, update (media, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect northern Japan after the severe floods that affected northern and central-northern Prefectures of Honshu Island last week.

Since 8 August, recent heavy rainfall across Aomori, and Akita Prefectures (northern Honshu Island) and Hokkaido Island caused more floods and river overflow, resulting in damage.

Media report, as of 11 August, around 450 damaged buildings across Aomori Prefecture (the worst affected) and Akita Prefecture. In addition, media also report several damaged roads and interrupted railways across the aforementioned Prefectures and Hokkaido Island.