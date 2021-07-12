Japan

Japan - Floods (JMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting south-western Japan (in particular the Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu Island) since 10 July, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

  • Media report, as of 12 July, around 300 evacuated people across the Kagoshima Prefecture. Moreover, across the same Prefecture, media report 34 isolated people in Satsuma Town due to a road collapse and ten rescued people in Isa City.

  • The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a red warning for heavy rain and landslides over the whole Kagoshima Prefecture.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over Kyushu Island.

