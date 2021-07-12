Japan - Floods (JMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting south-western Japan (in particular the Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu Island) since 10 July, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

Media report, as of 12 July, around 300 evacuated people across the Kagoshima Prefecture. Moreover, across the same Prefecture, media report 34 isolated people in Satsuma Town due to a road collapse and ten rescued people in Isa City.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a red warning for heavy rain and landslides over the whole Kagoshima Prefecture.