Japan
Japan - Floods and mudslides (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- On 3-6 July, heavy rain leading to widespread flooding and mudslides has been affecting Kyushu Region (south Japan), resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media, as of 6 July, about 40 people have been presumed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture. At least 11 people are missing, and residents in Yatsushiro, and Hitoyoshi cities have been isolated. Flooding damaged power lines and communication infrastructure, delaying search and rescue operations.
- In Kumamoto, more than 200,000 people have been urged to evacuate, and large areas along Kuma River have been flooded, damaging buildings and roads.
- Warnings for heavy rain have been issued for central and southern areas of Japan, including Kyushu Region. According to Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the landslide risk in parts of southern Kyushu is from high to extreme risk.
- More rain is forecast over Japan on 6-7 July.