Japan - Floods and landslides (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2020)
- Since 27 July, torrential rain affected Yamagata Prefecture (northern Honshu), causing floods triggered by the overflow of Mogami River that has resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- According to media reports, one person has been injured in Sakata City, more than 2,400 people have been evacuated in 180 evacuation shelters, 540 people were isolated following landslides in Okura village and 88 houses were inundated.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected over most parts of central and southern Japan and dried conditions are forecast across the affected Prefecture.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued heavy rain and flood warnings for the cities of Kizugawa and Seika (Kyoto Prefecture).