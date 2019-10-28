Japan - Floods and landslides (JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Torrential rains have hit Japan on 25-26 October, causing floods and landslides. The most affected areas are Chiba and Fukushima.
- According to media reports, 10 people have died, 3 buildings have been destroyed and 90 damaged, 4,700 houses remained without water and several train services were suspended or delayed.
- Mid-October, Tropical Cyclone HAGIBIS hit the same area, leading to at least 80 fatalities. For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast across eastern Honshu and Shikoku islands.