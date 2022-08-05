Japan - Floods and landslides (FDMA, FloodList, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the northern and north-central Prefectures of Honshu Island (Japan's main island), particularly Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Ishikawa, Yamagata, Niigata, Fukui and Fukushima.

According to the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), three people are missing. Several villages in Niigata and Fukushima have been isolated due to landslides and floods. First reports confirmed at least 90 damaged houses.

An alert level five (the highest on Japan's disaster warning scale, warning residents to immediately head to an evacuation center) has been issued for 174,464 people in Niigata and Ishikawa Prefectures. An alert level four (evacuation orders) is valid for approximately 367,000 people in the Prefectures of Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Niigata, Ishikawa and Fukui.