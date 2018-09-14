Japan: Earthquake - Information Bulletin no. 2

The Situation

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Hokkaido, located in the northern part of Japan, on Thursday 6 September 2018. The tremor struck 62km (39 miles) south-east of the regional capital Sapporo in the early hours in the morning (local time).

The earthquake recorded a tremor with an intensity of 7 based on the Japanese seven-stage seismic scale, which is one of the strongest earthquakes Hokkaido island as ever experienced, leading to the cause of landslides, liquification and ripping roads apart.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, as of 12 September 2018, 41 people have lost their lives, 9 are in critical condition, 672 people injured and are being continuously evaluated for their injuries. About 3,800 landslides have been confirmed, as reported by media. A total of 24 evacuation centres are being set up, with 1,339 people taking shelter, according to the Hokkaido Government’s report.

The quake caused a cut off of electrical power supply to nearly three million households and damaged the key thermal power plant in Hokkaido. As of now, the plants have been brought back and electricity supply resumed, yet the Hokkaido Island is still facing electricity shortages, thus the government and Hokkaido Electric Power Company are urging households and businesses to reduce the use of electricity by 20 per cent to avoid blackouts.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

JRCS has chapters in the affected prefecture, which have distributed 1,410 blankets, 2,114 sleeping kits (sleeping mats with pillows) and 830 emergency kits (includes mobile radio, electric torch, toothbrush, towel, wet tissue, work gloves, ointment, bandage and others). Details of the distribution activities are as per Table 1 below.

Since the quake, JRCS has also been deploying 19 JRCS National Medical Relief Teams to the affected cities, and Medical coordination teams for the coordination with the local government and other humanitarian actors. The National Medical Relief Teams are visiting the evacuation centres, providing medical services and Psychosocial support.

Psychosocial support is provided also for the relief actors who are working round the clock.

With the temperature falling to 5.4 C in the morning on 11 September in the hardest-hit town of Atsuma, emergency beds made of cardboard were brought in to the evacuation centres by the JRCS team, to avoid putting residents at health risks from sleeping directly on the cold floor.

To avoid elderly from falling sick after staying long days in the evacuation centre, the JRCS volunteer groups are organising Nordic walking sessions.

IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO) in Kuala Lumpur is in constant communication with JRCS and monitoring the situation closely. APRO is on standby to provide any assistance if required.