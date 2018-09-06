Japan: Earthquake - Information Bulletin no. 1

This bulletin is being issued for information only, and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has determined that external assistance is not required, and is therefore not seeking funding or other assistance from donors at this time.

The situation

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Hokkaido, located in the northern part of Japan, on Thursday 6 September 2018. The tremor struck 62km (39 miles) south-east of the regional capital Sapporo in the early hours in the morning (local time).

The earthquake recorded a tremor with an intensity of 7 based on the Japanese seven-stage seismic scale, which is one of the strongest earthquakes Hokkaido island as ever experienced, leading to the cause of landslides, liquification and ripping roads apart.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, as of 6 September 2018, 1500hrs local time, four people have lost their lives, eight are in critical condition, 288 people injured and are being continuously evaluated for their injury levels and 31 are still missing. At the same time, 3,657 people are being evacuated. Evacuation shelters are being set up in many towns and cities. Water supply and local public transportation are disrupted in some areas.

The earthquake posed no tsunami risk, as the Japanese Meteorological Agency announced, yet it is alerted that aftershocks may continue within the week.

The earthquake caused a cut off of electrical power supply to nearly 3 million household and damaged the key thermal plant in Hokkaido. However, one of the plants was brought back online 12 hours after the earthquake, yet according to the Japan Economy Minister, to fully restore electrical power supply throughout the region could take more than a week. A nuclear plant - which was non-operational – had to switch on its back-up power supply to ensure it is in steady temperature and is reported to be in stable condition. Currently, some hospitals are on emergency back-up power and six hospitals are turning away emergency patients because of power outages according to media report.

Japanese Government has set up an emergency task force and providing search and rescue right after the earthquake. Japan Self-Defense Forces are deploying 25,000 personnel for relief efforts.