Japan
Japan – Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, FDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- An earthquake of 7.0 M at a depth of 54 km struck off the north-eastern coast of Honshu Island (northern-central Japan) on 20 March at 09.09 UTC (18.09 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 27 km east-northeast of Ishinomaki City (Miyagi Prefecture) and 70 km west-northwest of the 9.1 M earthquake (Great Tohoku Earthquake) that occurred on 11 March 2011 where more than 18,000 people have died.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 17,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 2,008,000 people to strong shaking. A tsunami warning has been issued but has been lifted at 10.30 UTC.
- According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), at least 11 people have been injured (most of them in Miyagi Prefecture) and a house damaged. In addition, no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.