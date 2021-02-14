Japan
Japan – Earthquake (DG ECHO’s partners, Japan Government, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2021)
- An earthquake of 7.1 M at a depth of 35 km struck off Japan’s east coast on 13 February at 14:07 UTC. The epicentre was located 74 km northeast of Namie, a coastal town 96 km from Fukushima.
- No tsunami warning was issued but, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake was an aftershock of the devastating 2011 earthquake that sparked the Fukushima nuclear meltdown.
- At least 100 people injured across six prefectures. Nationwide, at least 950,000 homes temporarily lost power, which mostly resolved as of Sunday 14 February morning. No deaths have been reported.
- According to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, there were no irregularities detected at the Fukushima nuclear power plants. The company also informed that there was no change in the radiation levels around its plants.