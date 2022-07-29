Japan, China - Tropical Depression SONGDA (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

The tropical depression SONGDA formed over the western North Pacific on 28 July and is moving north-west, towards Ryukyu islands (southern Japan). On 29 July at 0.00 UTC, its center was located about 370 km south-east of Tanegashima island (northern Ryukyu), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h.

After passing over Ryukyu on 29 July, SONGDA is forecast to enter the East China Sea on 30 July and continue moving westwards as a tropical depression. It could reach the coast of Shanghai city on the evening of 30 July, as a tropical depression.