08 Aug 2019

Japan, China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, JMA, CWB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA is strengthening as it approaches Yaeyama Islands (Ryukyu Archipelago, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan).

On 8 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 270 km south-east of Iriomote Island (Yaeyama Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h (Category 4). It is forecast to pass over Yaeyama Islands on the afternoon of 8 August, with maximum winds of 213-222 km/h before moving north-west towards coastal eastern China.

Red warnings for high waves, strong winds and storm surge have been issued for Yaeyama Islands, while warning for a typhoon and heavy rain is in effect for central and northern Taiwan. China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) has launched a typhoon three-level emergency response, as LEKIMA is expected to be the strongest to affect China this year.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Yaeyama Islands, Taiwan Island, Shanghai City, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong Provinces and Liaodong Peninsula (China).

