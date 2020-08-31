Japan + 3 more
Japan, China, Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone MAYSAK (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2020)
- A new Tropical Cyclone named MAYSAK, formed on 28 August, is moving north-northwest over the Philippines Sea. On 31 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 392 km south-east of Miyako-jima Island (Miyako Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 176 km/h.
- MAYSAK is forecast to continue north-northwestward and will approach southern Okinawa Islands on 31 August-1 September (particularly Kume-jima Island), before it moves north toward the East China Sea and the southern Republic of Korea.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the whole Okinawa and Miyako Islands while heavy rain and strong winds are expected over coastal regions of Taiwan, and Zhejiang Province (eastern China).
- Red warnings for storm, strong winds and storm surge have been issued for Okinawa and Miyako Islands, a blue Blue Typhoon Warning for Taiwan and Zhejiang Province.