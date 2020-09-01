Japan, China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone MAYSAK update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

Typhoon Maysak passed Japan's southernmost islands on Tuesday 1 September and is headed toward the country's main southern island and the Korean Peninsula.

According to media, in Okinawa Prefecture, localised evacuation orders have been issued, at least 250 flights have been cancelled and many schools and public offices were closed from 31 August. More than 20,000 homes were left without electricity.

Typhoon Maysak could produce far more widespread damage later this week. Forecast models have consistently taken Maysak on an arcing path north and northeast into the Korean Peninsula.

A red warning for heavy rain, storm surge and floods has been issued for several parts of Ryukyu Islands while a blue typhoon warning for Taiwan and the Provinces of Zhejiang, Shanghai, and Jiangsu is still in effect.