Children at risk of deadly floods as families flee Typhoon Hagibis

The powerful typhoon caused millions of families to evacuate their homes due to extreme flooding

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (October 13, 2019) – Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo Saturday morning, and is now moving north and bringing torrential rains, strong winds, landslides, and fatal flooding.

The resort town of Hakone was hit with more than 39 inches of rain in just 48 hours.

Millions of people have been ordered to evacuate. The number of missing and displaced children is not yet confirmed.

International humanitarian organization Save the Children is ready to respond to the needs of family and children affected by the super storm in Japan.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact the storm will have on children, who are particularly vulnerable in times of emergency. This is the biggest storm the region has seen in decades. We must act quickly to limit the devastating impact caused to millions of families,” said Akiko Takai, deputy secretary general of Save the Children Japan.

