Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 15 October 2019)

JAPAN

Search, rescue, relief and recovery operations continue in the areas worst hit by Typhoon Hagabis. Torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides, causing extensive damage in wide areas. Assessments are underway and the full extent of the typhoon’s impact is unknown. The death toll has reached 31, with 15 people missing and 186 people injured, according to the media. More than 110,000 personnel, including police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces troops, are undertaking search and rescue operations around the clock. About 262,200 households are waiting for power to be restored. Thousands of people are returning home, with about 218,900 people still in 6,600 evacuation centres. More than 720 houses have been partially damaged and eight houses destroyed in 23 prefectures, according to the Cabinet Office. These figures are expected to rise. The Government has launched a response to this emergency, focusing on search and rescue, relief and early recovery of infrastructure such as power and water supply, as well as delivering emergency supplies to evacuation centres.

31 people killed

MYANMAR

In Shan State, clashes broke out between the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Myanmar Military in the city of Hseni on 9 October. Seven civilians (two men and five women) were reportedly injured during the fighting and were transported to the Hseni Public Hospital. This outbreak of violence follows a period of relative calm in Shan State in recent weeks. More than 9,000 people were displaced between mid-August and early September following an escalation of armed conflict between the “Three Brothers Alliance” of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and the Myanmar Military. By mid-September, the majority of people newly displaced by the violence had returned to their homes.

7 civilians injured

INDONESIA

Following several days of torrential rain, hundreds of houses and a school in Nagan Raya District of Aceh Province were inundated on 13 October, by one-meter high floodwater. Local officials reported that the water receded the next day.

Regular rain has lessened the impact of haze and forest fires, across the country. However, thick haze reappeared in Palembang City, South Sumatra on 14 October, forcing schools to close. The Ministry of Health reported over one million people in the six worst-affected provinces (Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan) suffer Acute Respiratory Infections due to thick haze, which started in February 2019.