Annual Report on the Activities of the RSMC Tokyo - Typhoon Center 2017

Introduction

The RSMC Tokyo - Typhoon Center (referred to here as the Center) is a Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) that carries out specialized activities in analysis, tracking and forecasting of western North Pacific tropical cyclones (TCs) within the framework of the World Weather Watch (WWW) Programme of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The Center was established at the headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) in July 1989 following a designation by the WMO Executive Council at its 40th session (Geneva, June 1988).

The Center conducts the following operations on a routine basis:

(1) Preparation of information on the formation, movement and development of TCs and associated meteorological phenomena

(2) Preparation of information on synoptic-scale atmospheric situations that affect the behavior of TCs

(3) Provision of the above information to National Meteorological Services (NMSs), and in particular to ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee Members, in appropriate formats for operational processing In addition to the routine services outlined above, the Center distributes a series of reports entitled Annual Report on the Activities of the RSMC Tokyo - Typhoon Center as operational references for the NMSs concerned. The reports summarize the activities of the Center and review the TCs of the preceding year.

In this issue covering 2017, Chapter 1 outlines routine operations performed at the Center and its operational products, while Chapter 2 reports on its major activities in 2017. Chapter 3 describes atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the tropics and notes the highlights of TC activity in 2017. Chapter 4 presents verification statistics relating to operational forecasts, results from JMA’s numerical weather prediction (NWP) models and other guidance models, and storm surge prediction. Best track data for 2017 TCs are shown in table and chart form in the appendices. All relevant text, tables, charts and appendices are included on the DVD provided with this report.

The DVD contains hourly cloud images of all 2017 TCs of TS intensity or higher within the Center’s area of responsibility. Also included is the necessary viewer software, which features various functions for analyzing satellite imagery (such as image animations) and facilitates efficient post-analysis of TCs and their environments. A setup program and a user manual for the software are included on the DVD. Appendix 9 gives an outline of the DVD and instructions on using the software.

