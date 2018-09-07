07 Sep 2018

AMDA Emergency Report #1 – Hokkaido Earthquake Emergency Relief

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 07 Sep 2018

At 3:08am on 6 September, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the central-east area of Japan’s northern-most island of Hokkaido. The epicentre was in the Iburi region, roughly 50km south of Sapporo, the regional capital. As of a report from the Hokkaido government office at 11:30am, two people are confirmed to have died and over 100 people injured. Also, according to local information, 2,950,000 buildings are without power.

In response to this information, AMDA has decided to dispatch two coordinators. The coordinators will visit the evacuation sites in the affected area and investigate the needs of the people there.

