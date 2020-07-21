AMDA Emergency Relief #9: Flood Disaster in Kyushu, Japan (21 July 2020)

On 19 July 2020, AMDA’s relief team which had been working at Dai-ichi Junior High School, an evacuation shelter in flood-struck Hitoyoshi City, Kumamoto Prefecture completed its relief work and handed over the activities to the municipal government and its relevant organizations. Starting on the 8th earlier this month, AMDA had been engaged in various tasks which included providing health-related consultations and treatment, managing evacuee information, as well as offering acupuncture and judo therapy (bone setting).

Whereas, the other half of the team, which was sent to the nearby Sagaramura village, will remain in the locality to carry on with the ongoing relief work.