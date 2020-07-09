AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Flood Disaster in Kyushu, Japan (9 July 2020)

From the evening of 6 July to the following day, one doctor and one nurse from AMDA’s advance team continued to work at Sakura Dome, a local evacuation shelter at the disaster-hit Kumamura village in Kumamoto Prefecture. The team was later joined by the other half of the team that reached the village via different routes.

After hearing that there are also a few people taking refuge at the nearby Jusenji temple, AMDA personnel visited there to check the health conditions of the evacuees. Fortunately, none required any urgent assistance and the result was reported to the community health workers. Later that day, AMDA personnel attended a regular disaster-coordination meeting held by local authorities.

As of 8 July, AMDA's relief team has been working at Dai-ichi Junior High School, an emergency shelter in Hitoyoshi City that currently houses 108 evacuees. Relief workers from aid organizations and local authorities have been working together to sort out evacuee information, foreseeing the project handover to local medical organizations in the course of time. While engaged in a range of assistance and other arrangements, AMDA team donated oral rehydration solution (ORS) to people who have been taking shelter there.

As of now, a plan is underway to dispatch three extra personnel to the disaster site on the 9th for needs assessment and other relevant tasks.

(Further updates will follow.)