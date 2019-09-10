10 Sep 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Flood Disaster in Kyushu, Japan

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 05 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (65.14 KB)

2nd September:

On 2 September 2019, AMDA’s relief team (three nurses and one coordinator) worked at evacuation shelters in flood-hit Ohmachicho, Saga Prefecture located in the Kyushu region of southwest Japan. The relief work was conducted in collaboration with local health and welfare department and municipal authorities.

While some of AMDA nurses did their rounds in Ohmachicho General Welfare Health Center Misato (one of the two evacuation shelters), the rest of AMDA personnel worked with local health workers to digitize the data pertaining to evacuees. By doing so, they helped optimize the total shelter management.

During the rounds, a woman in her 60s said she was worried that a hospital she used to visit was also affected by the disaster. In total, AMDA nurses talked with about 40 evacuees in person during the day.

Meanwhile, they warned volunteer workers not to underestimate their own health conditions in the midst of this unusual circumstance. In fact, a lot of volunteers were surprised to learn that their blood pressure levels had risen compared with their daily readings.

At the general meeting in the afternoon, it was confirmed that the lack of manpower was the biggest issue with which the shelter had been faced. Since there wasn’t enough staff to accompany elderly evacuees to toilet at night or do daily rounds, the town government of Ohmachicho decided to ask for assistance to other municipalities.

In the meeting, AMDA referred to its experience at the time of 2018 West Japan Flood Disaster that inundated Soja City in Okayama. In the end, it was decided that the town would be solely in charge of the shelter management from then onward.

Accordingly, AMDA decided to hand over its work to local health workers and ended its mission by noon on Tuesday, 3 September.

