15 Oct 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Typhoon Hagibis, Japan

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 15 Oct 2019

In response to the strong typhoon that affected the extensive areas of east Japan, AMDA has been carrying out emergency relief in Fukushima and Nagano prefectures since the 13th and 14th of October 2019.

According to media reports (as of 14th), about 38,000 people have been evacuated across 17 prefectures with 3,700 homes being flooded. The death toll rose to 56 by Monday the 14th while local fire departments, police and the Self Defence Forces have been searching for those who are missing due to landslides and river overflows. The disaster has been taking a toll on people’s lives in which power and water outages still continue in some areas.

Fukushima

On 14 October, AMDA dispatched a relief team to typhoon-hit Soma City in Fukushima. The relief mission is a joint effort with two municipalities in Okayama (Soja and Akaiwa), both of which have a partnership agreement with AMDA on disaster relief. In the evening of the same day, the joint team comprising a total of 10 personnel paid a courtesy visit to Soma City Mayor and discussed further assistance.

Nagano

On 13 October, AMDA dispatched a relief team to Nagano which had been faced with severe flooding. Upon arriving, the team visited Nagano Prefectural Government for information gathering. While the municipality had been assessing the situations surrounding medical facilities and shelters in different localities, the vicinity of the prefectural government office itself seemed unaffected.

On the following day (14th), AMDA team (comprising three doctors and three nurses) visited Nagano City Health Bureau to take part in a disaster response meeting. After that, three doctors and one nurse collaborated with the city's public health nurses to conduct a needs assessment in emergency shelters, while two other nurses handled coordination work at the health bureau.

At night, two of the doctors and one nurse did their rounds at one of the evacuation shelters in the city.

(Kindly stay tuned for more updates.)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.