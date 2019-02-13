Update on the dengue outbreak in Jamaica, Tuesday, February 12, 2019

PARLIAMENTARY STATEMENT OF THE MINISTER OF HEALTH

DR. THE HON. CHRISTOPHER TUFTON, MP

Mr. Speaker, I wish to update this honourable house and the people of Jamaica on the current position of the dengue outbreak. As at February 8, the Ministry of Health has classified 1,166 suspected, presumed, or confirmed dengue cases with dates of onset in 2019. 2018, we had 1,023 suspected and confirmed cases. The weekly number of cases appears to be plateauing, while we need to wait for another two to three weeks to be sure’ this is an encouraging sign.

The largest number of suspected/presumed/confirmed dengue cases for 2019 to date was notified from, Saint Catherine with 313 followed by Kingston and St. Andrew with 177; St. Ann 121; St. Mary 75; St. Thomas 6; St. James 54 and Clarendon 49.

Mr. Speaker, as at February 8, 2019, there have been 6 confirmed deaths, five (5) from Kingston & St. Andrew and one (1) from Portland. These confirmed deaths have been children under the age of 14 years old.