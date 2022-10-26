UNESCO in support of Jamaica resilience strategy against water-food insecurity

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organized a two-day training workshop for Jamaican government staff which featured the methodology and instruments to collect and analyse sex-disaggregated data and information in the water-agriculture sector. This training was an outcome of a programme developed by the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean with the overall objective of “Strengthening Jamaica’s resilience to food and water insecurity”. The programme is funded by the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Fund and is implemented jointly with the International Migration Organization.

Thirty Jamaican experts and civil servants attended the training workshop and were from array of key agencies necessary for the effective implementation of the programme. Agencies represented at the workshop were: the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), the Water Resource Authority (WRA), the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), the Northern Caribbean University (NCU), the Ministry of Transport and Mining, and of the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development. These participants were instrumental in the co-development of water management strategies for rural women resilience against food and water insecurities and extremes, threats exacerbated in Jamaica by climate variability, biodiversity erosion and global crisis.

The training workshop will be complemented by a fieldwork, which is schedule to run from 2-11 November 2022 on data and information collection and strategy development in the water management, food and gender nexus. The fieldwork will be conducted in the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Clarendon, St. Ann, and Manchester. The intervention primarily focuses on the 30% of registered women farmers, which represent untapped potential for innovation and community development, as well as being one of the society’s most vulnerable groups to water insecurity and poverty.