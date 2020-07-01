Study on Shock-Responsive Social Protection in Latin America and the Caribbean - Jamaica case study

Executive summary

Introduction

There is global recognition of the promising linkages between social protection and disaster risk management (DRM) in responding to and mitigating shocks, and in contributing to strengthening the humanitarian–development nexus. It is in this context that the World Food Programme (WFP) and Oxford Policy Management (OPM) began a research project in 2016 on shock-responsive social protection in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). In 2019 and 2020, the study focuses on the Caribbean where several governments have used social protection programmes and systems to reach people impacted by disasters. This report studies the case of Jamaica and identifies the factors that would allow the social protection system to be more responsive. The box below briefly summarises the theoretical framework for this case study.