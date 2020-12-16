Project Performance Assessment Report: Jamaica - Hurricane Dean Emergency Recovery Loan (IBRD-L4878) November 24, 2020

This is a Project Performance Assessment Report for the Hurricane Dean emergency recovery loan (P109575) in Jamaica. The project was chosen to provide inputs into an Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) evaluation on building urban resilience.

This report presents its findings and conclusions on the basis of several sources of evidence. IEG interviewed relevant World Bank staff based in Washington, DC, involved in all project stages. Additionally, IEG undertook two missions to Jamaica—the first in April 2018, the second in October 2019—where it (i) interviewed officials of the government of Jamaica involved in the design and implementation of the HDERL and leaders of civil society organizations (benevolent societies) that implemented the project in the field (see appendix C) and (ii) conducted several site visits to view the project’s infrastructure reconstruction in the field. In addition, the IEG team carried out focus group discussions with project beneficiaries. The assessment carried out a desk review of relevant documentation: appraisal, supervision, midterm reviews, and completion reports produced by the World Bank, as well as impact assessments and strategy documents developed by the government of Jamaica.

IEG wishes to thank the current and former government of Jamaica officials and World Bank staff involved in the Hurricane Dean emergency recovery loan for sharing their experience in designing, implementing, and self-evaluating the project. IEG also thanks members of the Jamaican benevolent societies who implemented the project for facilitating the fieldwork and for the time and attention devoted to this review. IEG also received excellent administrative and coordination support from the World Bank country office in Kingston.

Following standard IEG procedures, a copy of the draft report was sent to the relevant government officials and agencies for their review and feedback, but no comments were received.