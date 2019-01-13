Jamaica: Dengue Information Bulletin N° 1

The situation

On 3 January 2019, the government of Jamaica declared a dengue outbreak on the island. In December 2018, the number of cases of dengue exceeded the epidemic threshold of 96, with a total of 123 recorded cases. For 2018, 7 deaths were reported in the country, of which 5 were suspected to be of dengue and 2 were confirmed to be from the disease.

The outbreak has been contained to the western parishes of Saint Elizabeth and Westmoreland. Dengue virus is transmitted from human to human through the bite of an Aedes mosquito. Dengue is endemic to Jamaica, with previous outbreaks occurring in 2007, 2010, and 2012.

The Jamaican government and its partners have been monitoring the situation, and the Ministry of Health activated its emergency operations centre (EOC). Jamaica’s national coordination mechanism, ODPEM, also activated its EOC to monitor the threat, and needs assessments are being undertaken to determine resource gaps and ascertain required human resources for coordination.