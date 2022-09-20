Jamaica: Country Profile (as of June 2022)

KEY ISSUES

EMIGRATION & REMITTANCES

Jamaica faces a serious brain drain problem due to lack of economic opportunities and high unemployment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term effects of brain drain in the health system led to shortages in healthcare profressionals, especially nurses. Jamaica has become highly dependent on remittances (15.5 per cent of GDP),4 which constitute an important source of foreign exchange and income support for households, but remain vulnerable to fluctuations in the economic performance of source countries

AGRICULTURE & FOOD SECURITY

In recent years, agricultural production has witnessed a protracted decline while the country’s food import bill continues to rise. Due to the pandemic’s devastating impact on livelihoods, the number of people estimated to be food-insecure doubled to 400,000 – around 13 per cent of the population5 – with female-headed households disproportionately affected. The latest CARICOM-led survey on food security and livelihoods found that more than 40 per cent of respondents reduced their food consumption amid rising prices.8

CRIME & VIOLENCE

In 2021, for the second year in a row, Jamaica had the highest murder rate in Latin America and the Caribbean. The island recorded more than 1,460 murders in 2021, pushing the murder rate to nearly 50 per 100,000 people, while reaching a staggering 190 per 100,000 in the deadliest districts.9 According to Government authorities, gangs accounted for nearly three quarters of the country’s homicides in 2021.9 Amid spiraling violence and insecurity, the Government continues to expand Zones of Special Operations across the island, providing authorities with the power to conduct searches without warrants and impose curfews.