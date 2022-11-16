“I am confident that Jamaica can end AIDS”

Following a five-day visit to Jamaica to see first-hand the extraordinary work of joint efforts by the government, partners and communities to end AIDS, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima issued the following statement:

"I have observed strong political commitment and country ownership in Jamaica's response to HIV. I also witnessed the active contribution and engagement of civil society and communities living with or affected by HIV. Your dedication and commitment give me hope that Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region can end AIDS.

However, there are barriers to overcome, these include addressing inequalities, eliminating stigma and discrimination, ending punitive laws which harm the AIDS response, and eliminating gender inequalities, including gender-based violence. In all my engagements with senior government officials, civil society and international development partners, I have shared four vital recommendations to overcome inequalities and ensure a sustainable response to HIV:

Getting the data right---and using the evidence to ensure access to HIV services for everyone who needs those services, free of stigma and discrimination

Improving governance and coordination for a truly multisectoral and multidisciplinary HIV response

Ending gender-based violence -- and especially sexual violence

Increasing fiscal space and efficiently investing in what works

More investment is needed to end persistent structural barriers and develop anti-discrimination legislation. Social contracting schemes need to be implemented with civil society, which will be transformational in delivering community-level services. Health systems must be strengthened to deliver people-centred services more efficiently and more cost-effectively, which is also crucial for pandemic preparedness.

As the Executive Director of UNAIDS my commitment is to intensify and expand support from our 11 Cosponsors to end AIDS in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. In supporting efforts to increase access to HIV prevention and treatment services and in ensuring an enabling environment where people feel safe in accessing those services.

UNAIDS will support efforts to integrate HIV into other health services, especially at the primary health care level, without compromising the quality of HIV services being delivered. UNAIDS further commits to strengthening partnerships with our stakeholders in the region and ensuring effective coordination of our efforts.

We will also work with the President's Emergency Programme for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) to strengthen data systems and ensure a response which is evidence based and which reaches the people most in need. UNAIDS will also continue to work with partners to mobilize resources to support Jamaica's efforts to fight HIV.

Jamaica is making progress. But I know Jamaica can move faster and reach the 15 000 people living with HIV, including over 300 children, who are currently not accessing HIV treatment.

We only be able to end the HIV pandemic, or indeed any other pandemic, when human rights are respected and when everyone is supported in accessing the health and social services they need.

I thank the Government of Jamaica, civil society and everyone who made my stay in the country an exciting one. I salute all of you for your tireless efforts and your ongoing work. We are making progress. Let's get everyone who is not on treatment on treatment. Let's eliminate vertical transmission. I am confident that Jamaica can end this fight. UNAIDS is here to support you. We can -- we will -- end AIDS in Jamaica and the Caribbean."