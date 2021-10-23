Final Event Briefing - TC Grace - Wind and Storm Surge - Jamaica and the Cayman Islands - August 29 2021

On 15 August the NHC reported that Tropical Storm Grace became a tropical depression again. On 16 August, at 1200 UTC the Government of Jamaica issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica and at 1500 UTC the same day the Government of the Cayman Islands issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cayman Islands. Over 17 and 18 August, Tropical Depression Grace gradually strengthened becoming a tropical storm again as it approached Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, which resulted in heavy rains and gusty winds in both countries.

1 SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone (TC) Grace was the seventh tropical cyclone in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Reported on 13 August as Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven, it was soon upgraded to Tropical Depression Seven and consequently, to Tropical Storm Grace, which was first identified as a small tropical storm. On 14 August at 1500 UTC, it became stronger and resulted in stormy weather with heavy rainfall across the Lesser Antilles. On 15 August the NHC reported that Tropical Storm Grace became a tropical depression again. On 16 August, at 1200 UTC the Government of Jamaica issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica and at 1500 UTC the same day the Government of the Cayman Islands issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cayman Islands. Over 17 and 18 August, Tropical Depression Grace gradually strengthened becoming a tropical storm again as it approached Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, which resulted in heavy rains and gusty winds in both countries.

Final runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. In both cases, these losses were below the attachment point of these countries’ tropical cyclone polices. Therefore, no payout under the policy is due for these countries.

The Aggregated Deductible Cover (ADC) for these countries’ TC policies was not activated because there was no declaration of a Disaster Alert for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands by ReliefWeb related to Tropical Cyclone Grace. In addition, the modelled losses were less than 50 per cent of the attachment point therefore, no payment under the ADC feature is due for these countries.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s SPHERA TC model for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ tropical cyclone policies. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries with excess rainfall policies will be issued if applicable.