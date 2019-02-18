18 Feb 2019

Dengue report presented to the Human Resource and Social Development Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Report
from Government of Jamaica
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (575.32 KB)

Introduction

This enhanced programme was supported by search-and-destroy visits to several communities by the Minister of Health and other health officials to promote community participation.

The workers were assigned in the high risk communities (HRC) (approximately 511 islandwide) and were tasked with distribution of educational material as well as to search for and destroy/treat breeding sites. The HRC were identified based on historical data on vector indices, environmental factors (e.g. frequency of piped water and solid waste collection) and epidemiological data.

In September 2018, the Ministry had a press briefing indicating that there was an increase in the number of dengue cases and used the opportunity to encourage the population to take action to deal with the breeding sites. The communication programme was also further enhanced.

The Ministry in response to the increase number of cases extended in opening hours at several of its facilities to prevent overcrowding. An outbreak was declared January 3rd when the number of suspected cases exceeded the threshold for January.

The seasonal increase in vector-borne diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito is usually observed between the months of September and October through to February of the following year.
This is usually preceded by a rainy season as well as the hot summer months.

In response to this, the Ministry of Health has institutionalized the enhancement of its vector control programme during the months of June-October of each year.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health launched the enhanced programme in July in collaboration with the HOPE programme. Under this enhanced programme, approximately 930 temporary workers were employed (60% of which came from the HOPE Programme) in two phases; 560 for the 1st phase and 370 for the second phase; and assigned across the 13 parishes. The duration of the programme was for the period July-December, 2018.

