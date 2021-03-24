Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 March 2021 - Caribbean/COVAX, El Salvador

(Excerpt)

Caribbean — COVAX

An update on COVAX: Jamaica has become the first country in the Caribbean to receive COVAX-backed vaccines. Last week, an initial batch of more than 14,000 doses arrived in Jamaica, with more on the way.

This first batch will go towards health workers, older adults and other priority groups.

Another 15 Caribbean countries are expected to receive 2.1 million doses of COVAX vaccines by May.

El Salvador

In El Salvador, the UN team there is supporting authorities to reopen schools safely, gradually and voluntarily.

UNICEF has provided a protocol for the safe return of teachers, other staff and students.

The UN team also helped to create educational content to ensure that education continues for 100,000 children with no Internet access and whose schools might not reopen immediately. This includes dozens of educational programmes over television and radio.