25 Sep 2018

Climate Risk Adaptation and Insurance in the Caribbean (Phase II)

Report
from International Labour Organization, Munich Re, Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (314.02 KB)

BACKGROUND

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) underlines that the Caribbean is particularly vulnerable towards climate related hazards and the projected impacts are expected to be devastating due to limited adaptive capacity of small islands and low-lying coastal states.

The Caribbean region is located in an area prone to tropical cyclones and is highly exposed to hurricanes, weather hazards, and naturally induced disasters. Regional losses from extreme weather events alone over the past 30 years have been estimated to reach USD 3.3 billion. According to a regional adaptation strategy by the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), “the very existence of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) countries” is threatened by climate change.

Naturally induced hazards already represent a significant risk to inhabitants and economies in the Caribbean. In terms of damage incurred, hurricane induced wind damage has the largest damage potential, accounting for up to 90% of the overall damage in some of the Caribbean countries. The annual expected losses from wind storm, storm surge and inland flooding amount up to 6% of the GDP.

According to the MCII-GIZ demand study on micro-insurance in the Caribbean (2012), the existing coping strategies of vulnerable populations were negatively impacting their long term resilience.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.