Caribbean Food Security & Livelihoods Survey: Impacts of COVID-19 and the Cost of Living Crisis - Regional Summary Report | August 2022

Foreword | August 2022

Inflation trends driving the current cost of living crisis are compounding the negative socioeconomic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. People in the Caribbean are confronted with this major crisis as they continue to face challenges in earning a living and meeting their critical needs as a result of the pandemic. CARICOM, in collaboration with WFP, launched the Caribbean Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey to gather data on people’s livelihoods, access to markets and food security, and provide snapshots of these impacts over time. This survey is a continuation of four previous survey rounds conducted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, June 2020, February 2021 and February 2022. The interactive dashboard provides quick access to the findings for all Caribbean countries across all survey rounds.