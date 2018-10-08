UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 7 October 2018
The charts below are based on figures from the Italian Ministry of Interior and UNHCR estimates. All figures are provisional and subject to change.
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 07 Oct 2018): 21,185
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 07 Oct 2017): 106,848
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 07 Oct 2018: 237
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 07 Oct 2017: 1,430
Average daily arrivals in October 2018 so far: 34
Average daily arrivals in September 2018: 32
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 07 Oct): 1,246
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 07 Oct): 1,772
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 07 Oct): 2,588
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 07 Oct): 2,759
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med: 2,873
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea: 3,139
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days: 237