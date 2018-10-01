UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 30 September 2018
(The charts below are based on figures from the Italian Ministry of Interior and UNHCR estimates. All figures are provisional and subject to change)
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 30 Sep 2018): 20,885
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 30 Sep 2017): 105,418
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 30 Sep 2018 884
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 30 Sep 2017 6,291
Average daily arrivals in September 2018 so far: 29
Average daily arrivals in August 2018: 48
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 30 Sep) 1,245
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 30 Sep) 1,720
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 30 Sep) 2,514
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 30 Sep) 2,685
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 0