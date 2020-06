UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 28 Jun 2020

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 28 Jun 2020): 6,653

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 28 Jun 2019): 2,594

Total arrivals 1 Jun - 28 Jun 2020 1,534

Total arrivals 1 Jun - 28 Jun 2019 1,033

Average daily arrivals in June 2020 so far: 55

Average daily arrivals in May 2020: 53

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 28 Jun) 119

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 28 Jun) 248

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 28 Jun) 344

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 28 Jun) 609

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1,336