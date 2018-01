Total arrivals (1 Jan - 28 Jan 2018): 3,176

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 28 Jan 2017): 3,807

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 28 Jan 2018 3,176

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 28 Jan 2017 3,807

Average daily arrivals in January 2018 so far: 113

Average daily arrivals in December 2017: 75

Dead and missing in 2018 (as of 28 Jan) 188

Dead and missing in 2017 (as of 28 Jan) 251

Dead and missing in 2017 3,119