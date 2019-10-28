UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 27 Oct 2019

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Oct 2019): 9,427

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Oct 2018): 21,941

Total arrivals 1 Oct - 27 Oct 2019 1,793

Total arrivals 1 Oct - 27 Oct 2018 917

Average daily arrivals in October 2019 so far: 66

Average daily arrivals in September 2019: 83

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 27 Oct) 688

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Oct) 1,078

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 27 Oct) 1,253

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Oct) 2,041

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,279

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 254