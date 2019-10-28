UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 27 Oct 2019
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Oct 2019): 9,427
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Oct 2018): 21,941
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 27 Oct 2019 1,793
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 27 Oct 2018 917
Average daily arrivals in October 2019 so far: 66
Average daily arrivals in September 2019: 83
Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 27 Oct) 688
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Oct) 1,078
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 27 Oct) 1,253
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Oct) 2,041
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,279
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 254