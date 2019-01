UNHCR Italy Weekly Snapshot - 27 January 2019

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Jan 2019): 155

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 27 Jan 2018): 2,778

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 27 Jan 2019 155

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 27 Jan 2018 2,778

Average daily arrivals in January 2019 so far: 6

Average daily arrivals in December 2018: 12

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 27 Jan) 144

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Jan) 207

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 27 Jan) 203

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 27 Jan) 239

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,311

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277