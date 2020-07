UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 26 July 2020

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 26 Jul 2020): 11,807

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 26 Jul 2019): 3,589

Total arrivals 1 Jul - 26 Jul 2020 4,864

Total arrivals 1 Jul - 26 Jul 2019 810

Average daily arrivals in July 2020 so far: 187

Average daily arrivals in June 2020: 61

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 26 Jul) 232

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 26 Jul) 381

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 26 Jul) 586

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 26 Jul) 857

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1,336