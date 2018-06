UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 24 June 2018

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 24 Jun 2018): 16,350

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 24 Jun 2017): 72,261

Total arrivals 1 Jun - 24 Jun 2018 2,920

Total arrivals 1 Jun - 24 Jun 2017 12,033

Average daily arrivals in June 2018 so far: 122

Average daily arrivals in May 2018: 128

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 24 Jun) 759

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 24 Jun) 1,063

Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 24 Jun) 2,132

Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 24 Jun) 2,219

Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873

Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 765