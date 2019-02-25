UNHCR Italy Weekly Snapshot - 24 February 2019
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 24 Feb 2019): 262
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 24 Feb 2018): 5,235
Total arrivals 1 Feb - 24 Feb 2019 60
Total arrivals 1 Feb - 24 Feb 2018 1,053
Average daily arrivals in February 2019 so far: 3
Average daily arrivals in January 2019: 7
Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 24 Feb) 144
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 24 Feb) 207
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 24 Feb) 324
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 24 Feb) 433
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,279
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 35