UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 22 Sep 2019

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 22 Sep 2019): 6,829

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 22 Sep 2018): 20,946

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 22 Sep 2019 1,694

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 22 Sep 2018 869

Average daily arrivals in September 2019 so far: 77

Average daily arrivals in August 2019: 41

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 22 Sep) 668

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 22 Sep) 952

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 22 Sep) 1,246

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 22 Sep) 1,841

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,279

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277