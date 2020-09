UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 20 Sep 2020

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 20 Sep 2020): 22,238

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 20 Sep 2019): 6,756

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 20 Sep 2020 2,896

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 20 Sep 2019 1,621

Average daily arrivals in September 2020 so far: 145

Average daily arrivals in August 2020: 172

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 20 Sep) 321

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 20 Sep) 495

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 20 Sep) 670

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 20 Sep) 993

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1,336