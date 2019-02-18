UNHCR Italy Weekly Snapshot - 17 February 2019

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2019): 227

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2018): 4,858

Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2019: 25

Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2018: 676

Average daily arrivals in February 2019 so far: 1

Average daily arrivals in January 2019: 7

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 144

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 207

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 323

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 428

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med: 1,279

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea: 2,277

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days: 25