18 Feb 2019

UNHCR Italy Weekly Snapshot - 17 February 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2019): 227
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 17 Feb 2018): 4,858
Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2019: 25
Total arrivals 1 Feb - 17 Feb 2018: 676
Average daily arrivals in February 2019 so far: 1
Average daily arrivals in January 2019: 7

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 144
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 207
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 17 Feb): 323
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 17 Feb): 428
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med: 1,279
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea: 2,277

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days: 25

