UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 16 September 2018
(The charts below are based on figures from the Italian Ministry of Interior and UNHCR estimates. All figures are provisional and subject to change)
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Sep 2018): 20,617
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Sep 2017): 101,142
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 16 Sep 2018 616
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 16 Sep 2017 2,015
Average daily arrivals in September 2018 so far: 39
Average daily arrivals in August 2018: 48
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 16 Sep) 1,215
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 16 Sep) 1,642
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 16 Sep) 2,416
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 16 Sep) 2,587
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 402