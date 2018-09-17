UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 16 September 2018

(The charts below are based on figures from the Italian Ministry of Interior and UNHCR estimates. All figures are provisional and subject to change)

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Sep 2018): 20,617

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Sep 2017): 101,142

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 16 Sep 2018 616

Total arrivals 1 Sep - 16 Sep 2017 2,015

Average daily arrivals in September 2018 so far: 39

Average daily arrivals in August 2018: 48

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 16 Sep) 1,215

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 16 Sep) 1,642

Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 16 Sep) 2,416

Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 16 Sep) 2,587

Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873

Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 402