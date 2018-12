UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 16 Dec 2018

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Dec 2018): 23,131

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 16 Dec 2017): 118,532

Total arrivals 1 Dec - 16 Dec 2018 120

Total arrivals 1 Dec - 16 Dec 2017 1,490

Average daily arrivals in December 2018 so far: 8

Average daily arrivals in November 2018: 33

Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 16 Dec) 1,291

Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 16 Dec) 2,216

Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873

Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139