UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 13 Oct 2019
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 13 Oct 2019): 8,129
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 13 Oct 2018): 21,636
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 13 Oct 2019 495
Total arrivals 1 Oct - 13 Oct 2018 612
Average daily arrivals in October 2019 so far: 38
Average daily arrivals in September 2019: 83
Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 13 Oct) 688
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 13 Oct) 1,071
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 13 Oct) 1,253
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 13 Oct) 1,960
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med 1,279
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea 2,277
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 224