Italy + 6 more
UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 12 July 2020
Attachments
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 12 Jul 2020): 8.802
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 12 Jul 2019): 3.165
Total arrivals 1 Jul - 12 Jul 2020 1.859
Total arrivals 1 Jul - 12 Jul 2019 386
Average daily arrivals in July 2020 so far: 155
Average daily arrivals in June 2020: 61
Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 12 Jul) 230
Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 12 Jul) 373
Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 12 Jul) 411
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 12 Jul) 694
Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754
Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1.336
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 1.472